SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.69-1.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.657-7.657 billion.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised SAP to an outperformer rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.92.
Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. 1,055,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,188. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.92. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
