SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.69-1.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.657-7.657 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised SAP to an outperformer rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. 1,055,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,188. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.92. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

