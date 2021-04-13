Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.94

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.94 and traded as high as C$38.96. Saputo shares last traded at C$38.78, with a volume of 303,591 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The stock has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9474877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit