Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,200.00 in Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Senior Officer Jack Hamilton bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,992,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$438,278.50.

SWA opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. Sarama Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.79.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. Its principal property is the South Houndé project covering an area of approximately 790 square kilometers located in south-west Burkina Faso. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in mineral properties covering an area of approximately 3,000 square kilometers located principally within the southern Houndé and Banfora Greenstone Belts, in south-west Burkina Faso.

