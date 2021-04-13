Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Senior Officer Purchases C$13,200.00 in Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) Senior Officer Jack Hamilton bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,992,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$438,278.50.

SWA opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. Sarama Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.79.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. Its principal property is the South HoundÃ© project covering an area of approximately 790 square kilometers located in south-west Burkina Faso. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in mineral properties covering an area of approximately 3,000 square kilometers located principally within the southern HoundÃ© and Banfora Greenstone Belts, in south-west Burkina Faso.

