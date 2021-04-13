Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $30,878.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00260938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00675276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,781.03 or 0.99795654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.05 or 0.00917265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,747,454,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,947,454,116 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

