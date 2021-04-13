Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €143.00 by UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.46 ($147.60).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down €2.00 ($2.35) on Tuesday, hitting €133.46 ($157.01). 705,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €119.50. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

