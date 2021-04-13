Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,218.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,127.73. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

