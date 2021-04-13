Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,137 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,131.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 97,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AERI opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.