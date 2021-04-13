Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 233,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

