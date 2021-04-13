Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,698,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $371.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.92 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.77.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

