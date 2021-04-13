Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,552,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 165,699 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $138.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

