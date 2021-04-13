Scotiabank Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.43.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$4.17 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,345.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

