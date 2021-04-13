Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of The Boston Beer worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $1,259.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,012.21. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.14 and a 12-month high of $1,283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SAM shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

