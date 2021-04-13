Scout Investments Inc. Has $19.25 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,409.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,469.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,347.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,079.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Truist lifted their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.