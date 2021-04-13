Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,778 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $182.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

