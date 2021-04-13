Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.59 ($83.05).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €69.20 ($81.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €55.90 ($65.76) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €63.99 and its 200 day moving average is €67.06. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

