Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Insider FCMI Parent Co. Buys 6,809 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider FCMI Parent Co. bought 6,809 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,257.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,113,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,164,189.99.

FCMI Parent Co. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, FCMI Parent Co. acquired 3,802 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,447.15.

Shares of SEA opened at C$21.46 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.66 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -93.30.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

