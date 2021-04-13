SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 321.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant bought 14,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,194.10. Company insiders own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.82). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

