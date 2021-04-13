Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for RPM International in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPM. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

NYSE RPM opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. RPM International has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at $3,031,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

