Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for RPM International in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPM. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

NYSE RPM opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. RPM International has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at $3,031,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit