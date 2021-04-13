SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Gap Down to $21.94

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $21.31. SeaSpine shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

SPNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $587.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SeaSpine by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

