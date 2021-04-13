Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

