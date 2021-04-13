Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $84,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,096 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.