ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $11,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

