Shaw Communications, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:SJR)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR)

