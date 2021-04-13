Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 88.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

