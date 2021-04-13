Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE SJR opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.