Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Expands By 3,700.0%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

ADVOF stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $617.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

