Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expands By 226.0%

Apr 13th, 2021

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the March 15th total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 1,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,682. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

