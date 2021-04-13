Short Interest in CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Increases By 615.4%

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 615.4% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

CWXZF traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. 1,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWXZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered CanWel Building Materials Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.