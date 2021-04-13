Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Decreases By 99.9%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of China Maple Leaf Educational Systems stock remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile
Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Maple Leaf Educational Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.