Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 300.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of CHS stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.
CHS Company Profile
