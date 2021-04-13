Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 300.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.