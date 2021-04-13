Short Interest in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Increases By 541.7%

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MIE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.
