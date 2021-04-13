Short Interest in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Increases By 541.7%

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MIE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 313,042 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

