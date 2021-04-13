Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Decreases By 99.6%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 609,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATDS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,010,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,633,336. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; and ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks.

