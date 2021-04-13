Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Decreases By 99.6%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 609,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATDS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,010,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,633,336. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile
