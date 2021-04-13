Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Expands By 1,002.5%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 1,002.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FYT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

