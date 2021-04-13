Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Expands By 1,002.5%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 1,002.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FYT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit