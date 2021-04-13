Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Grows By 557.7%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 557.7% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.64. 52,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,520. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

