Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Drops By 78.9%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDLLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Geodrill stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

