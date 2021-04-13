Short Interest in Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Grows By 1,019.0%

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, an increase of 1,019.0% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,812,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Arena stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,554,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,691,145. Global Arena has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

