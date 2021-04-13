Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Drops By 85.3%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS RSCZF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. Global Care Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

Get Global Care Capital alerts:

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Care Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Care Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.