Short Interest in Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Drops By 98.7%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,977,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLDFF remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,333,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Golden Leaf has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get Golden Leaf alerts:

About Golden Leaf

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Leaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Leaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.