Short Interest in Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Drops By 98.7%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,977,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GLDFF remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,333,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Golden Leaf has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About Golden Leaf
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Leaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Leaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.