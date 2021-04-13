Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Expands By 690.1%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a growth of 690.1% from the March 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Greenland Minerals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.30.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

