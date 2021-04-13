Short Interest in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Decreases By 97.0%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 129,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,716. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.