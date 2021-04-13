Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Expands By 247.4%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of HYMTF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,869. Hyundai Motor has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyundai Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

