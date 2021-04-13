Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Increases By 540.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 540.3% from the March 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

