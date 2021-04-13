Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Rises By 871.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 871.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE HPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,024. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

