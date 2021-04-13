Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Grows By 5,850.0%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 5,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBCSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.