Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Rises By 433.3%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MODVF opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

