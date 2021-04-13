Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Expands By 328.1%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,769,800 shares, a growth of 328.1% from the March 15th total of 1,814,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,539.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFSF remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nongfu Spring from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

