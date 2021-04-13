Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Rises By 550.0%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NFRMY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Nufarm has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

