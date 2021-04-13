Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Rises By 550.0%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NFRMY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Nufarm has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $4.03.
Nufarm Company Profile
