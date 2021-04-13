Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Declines By 71.7%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of QQQX opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

