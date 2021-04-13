Short Interest in Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Declines By 99.8%

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROCLF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,775. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

