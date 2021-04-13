Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Grows By 761.3%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 761.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 211,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

